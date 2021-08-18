HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $858,000 Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $381.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $370.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,475 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

