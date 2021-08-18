HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,543 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.0% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,802,387. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,241.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,481.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

