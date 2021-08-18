HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $680.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $637.99. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.52 and a 1 year high of $714.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 77.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,049 shares of company stock valued at $22,138,280 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

