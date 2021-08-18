HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,794,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,843,000 after acquiring an additional 186,097 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,799,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,409,000 after acquiring an additional 84,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,181,000 after acquiring an additional 153,231 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

CW stock opened at $119.31 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

