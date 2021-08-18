HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,046 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. CX Institutional lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 30.1% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.