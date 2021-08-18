HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,195 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,983.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,324 shares of company stock valued at $374,627. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.