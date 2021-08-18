HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases 81 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,880 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.0% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 41.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 129.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $168.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,865,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,855. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $267.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.35 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

