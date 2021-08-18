Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.4% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after buying an additional 141,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

Shares of ACN traded down $4.75 on Wednesday, hitting $324.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,142. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.57. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $329.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

