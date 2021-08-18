Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 50 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN stock traded down $12.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $510.61. 446,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,029. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $480.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.00.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,337,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,796. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

