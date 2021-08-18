Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 66 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

Shares of NSC traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.29. 829,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,719. The stock has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.