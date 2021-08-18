HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in July

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMNF. State Street Corp bought a new position in HMN Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HMN Financial by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HMN Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HMN Financial by 1,094.9% during the 1st quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in HMN Financial by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMN Financial stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.84. 1,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,326. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81. HMN Financial has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $106.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.16.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

