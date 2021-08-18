Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.680-$3.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.76 billion-$145.76 billion.

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.27. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $97.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

