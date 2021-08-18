Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Horizon Global stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,357. The company has a market cap of $211.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.69. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZN. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 70,822 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horizon Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Horizon Global by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,562,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 361,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.