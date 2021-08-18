Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $264,255.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00053223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00125626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00152375 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,678.82 or 0.99605166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.89 or 0.00882579 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars.

