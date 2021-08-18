Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

TWNK stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.40.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

