HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Up 53.1% in July

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the July 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS HOCPY traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,177. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HOYA has a 52-week low of $94.44 and a 52-week high of $159.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.38.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HOYA will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOCPY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HOYA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. HOYA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

