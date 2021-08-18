H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.42.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

