Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.900-$1.960 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HPP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.28.

Shares of HPP stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -660.33, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

