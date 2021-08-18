Humanscape (HUM) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $62.92 million and $9.90 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00058300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.10 or 0.00839672 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00046570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00100570 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 574,419,737 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

