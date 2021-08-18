Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.10% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period.

IYW opened at $103.89 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $70.31 and a 52 week high of $104.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.66.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

