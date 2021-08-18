Huntington National Bank Lowers Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $27,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 245,617 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,169,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2,078.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 139,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after buying an additional 133,556 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after buying an additional 123,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,758,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,414,000 after purchasing an additional 114,771 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $122.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $124.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.18.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

