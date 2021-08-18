Huntington National Bank Purchases 963 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 16,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

MA opened at $363.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $358.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

