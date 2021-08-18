Huntington National Bank Sells 21,781 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,337 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 21,781 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $134,590,000 after purchasing an additional 45,999 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,346 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU stock opened at $392.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $415.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.83.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.