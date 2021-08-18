HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.80, Briefing.com reports. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUYA stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.46. HUYA has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HUYA stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 849.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in HUYA were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

