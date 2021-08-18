Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $3,577,014.50 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 49,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $3,577,014.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,663,738.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 3,218 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $232,629.22.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 72,430 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $5,338,091.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $4,442,400.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $4,065,604.40.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50.

NYSE H opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 38,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,899,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on H. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.66.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

