Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Lifted to “Hold” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist raised Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.66.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. On average, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 49,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $3,577,014.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,738.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,267 shares of company stock worth $25,166,358 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

