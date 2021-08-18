Hyperion Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $126,913.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hyperion has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $815,336.57 and $126,913.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00057610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.75 or 0.00837682 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00046780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00154231 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

HYN is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

