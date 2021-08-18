Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Icahn Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

