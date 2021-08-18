ichi.farm (ICHI) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00054280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00133376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00149527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,754.29 or 0.99751372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.92 or 0.00891497 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

