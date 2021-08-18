Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Workiva by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 736,473 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $103,587,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Workiva by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,039,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Workiva by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,218,000 after purchasing an additional 240,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 1,458.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 685,326 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $3,231,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $1,924,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,336,378.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 772,050 shares of company stock valued at $96,488,775 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

NYSE:WK opened at $134.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.82. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $140.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

