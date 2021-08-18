Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 327 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $417.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.33 and a fifty-two week high of $420.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $383.60.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.20.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

