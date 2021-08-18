Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,004,000 after acquiring an additional 569,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,229,000 after acquiring an additional 72,212 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,474,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.76.

Shares of SPG opened at $128.11 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $136.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

