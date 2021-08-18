Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 4,998.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.0% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth approximately $6,202,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth approximately $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $150.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $90.88 and a 1-year high of $153.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.89.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,040 shares of company stock worth $19,321,241. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEL. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

