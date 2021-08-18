IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

IDA has been the subject of several research reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,591,000 after buying an additional 806,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,531,000 after buying an additional 65,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,566,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,235,000 after buying an additional 77,096 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 39.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $180,194,000 after buying an additional 520,227 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 113.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,416,000 after buying an additional 799,251 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $109.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,108. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.26. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $109.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.52.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

