IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $108.50

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.50 and last traded at $108.01, with a volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.41.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. Equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,008,000 after buying an additional 54,320 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 391,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

