Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 80.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $594,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in T-Mobile US by 577.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Truist upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $140.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

