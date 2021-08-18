Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,842,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG stock opened at $2,113.27 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,208.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

