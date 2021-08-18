Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $923,443,000 after acquiring an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $912,922,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Illumina by 109.3% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Illumina by 3.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $522.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $480.46. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.00.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,796. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

