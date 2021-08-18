Ieq Capital LLC Has $972,000 Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,978 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,657,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $923,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,715 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,639,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,156,000 after purchasing an additional 533,723 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,604,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,019,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after buying an additional 185,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 520.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 106,802 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,276,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.