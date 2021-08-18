Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 15,248.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 44.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $3,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $140.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

