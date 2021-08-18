Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at $428,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 48,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $196.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.64. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

