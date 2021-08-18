Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 122,860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

CTLP opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.02 million, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTLP shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cantaloupe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

