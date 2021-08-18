IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 699.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG stock opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $37.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

