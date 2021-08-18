IFP Advisors Inc Buys 120 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

NYSE PSA opened at $319.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $196.43 and a 1-year high of $320.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

