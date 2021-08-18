IFP Advisors Inc Has $149,000 Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MITK. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $903.81 million, a PE ratio of 78.96 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. Analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.