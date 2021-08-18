IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 1,506.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSD. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000.

FTSD opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.91. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a twelve month low of $94.20 and a twelve month high of $97.59.

