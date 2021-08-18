IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in II-VI were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter worth about $769,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 107.9% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter worth about $372,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 775.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

IIVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $1,065,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,170. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. II-VI Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

