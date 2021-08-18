IFP Advisors Inc Sells 399 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $240,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

NYSE PFSI opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.41.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

In related news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 115,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,139,221.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.10 per share, with a total value of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 437,238 shares of company stock worth $27,246,940 and sold 397,872 shares worth $24,688,479. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

