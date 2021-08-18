Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Boosted by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,622.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,267 shares of company stock worth $1,990,796. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $522.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $480.46.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.00.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

