ImageCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $223,914.62 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $223,914.62 and $140,575.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 100.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,417,364 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

